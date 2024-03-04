“Force alone is not the answer,” Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General for the Office of Counter-Terrorism, told ambassadors in the Security Council.

“Comprehensive responses, firmly grounded in political strategies, anchored in international law, and based on all-of-government and all-of-society approaches, are indispensable.”

Referring to the Secretary-General’s report on the ongoing threat posed by Da’esh – also known as ISIL – Mr. Voronkov emphasized the group remains a menace, particularly in conflict zones, despite recent progress made.

