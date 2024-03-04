49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Counterterrorism

‘Force Alone is Not the Answer’ Says UN Counter-Terrorism Chief

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, briefs the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe)

“Force alone is not the answer,” Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General for the Office of Counter-Terrorism, told ambassadors in the Security Council.

“Comprehensive responses, firmly grounded in political strategies, anchored in international law, and based on all-of-government and all-of-society approaches, are indispensable.”

Referring to the Secretary-General’s report on the ongoing threat posed by Da’esh – also known as ISIL – Mr. Voronkov emphasized the group remains a menace, particularly in conflict zones, despite recent progress made.

Read the rest of the story at United Nations, here.

Previous article
Slaying the Recovery Beast: Part I – The Need for Program Management in Disaster Recovery
Next article
Homeland Security Mourns the Passing of Respected Deputy Special Agent, Richard Reinhold Jr.
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals