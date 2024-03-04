The Homeland Security community mourns the loss of Richard Reinhold Jr., who passed away on February 26, 2024, surrounded by his family. Richard, aged 46 and a resident of Delran, NJ, left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

Born on April 22, 1977, to Richard Reinhold Sr. (Mary Beth) and Anna Marie Carr (nee Alvira), Richard was a devoted husband to Lisa Reinhold (nee Titus) and a beloved father to Jacob, Gianna, and Brooke. His familial ties extended to being a dear brother to Andrew, Daniel, Jack, and Adriana. His untimely departure leaves a void that resonates with the loss of a cherished friend and loyal companion.

Richard’s roots trace back to Philadelphia, where he attended Father Judge High School and Holy Family University, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. His professional journey began with the New Castle, DE Police Department, and later, he transitioned to federal law enforcement. At the time of his passing, Richard held the position of Deputy Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations. His career took him through various cities, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Newark, NJ, leaving an enduring impact in each location.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Richard was a fighter both in his career and personal life. A proud Black Belt in Ju-Jitsu, he frequently found solace and challenge on the gym mats as part of Team Balance. Richard’s interests spanned superheroes, vintage toys, transformers, and comics. Together with his wife, he fostered kittens from the Burlington County Animal Shelter, showcasing a compassionate side. Renowned as a fashionista, Richard was consistently adorned in Hugo Boss attire, epitomizing style.

Above all, Richard was a dedicated family man, exhibiting unwavering love for his wife and children. His commitment extended to the workplace, where he advocated for his employees, ensuring their achievements received due recognition. Described as a wonderful husband, son, brother, and friend, Richard’s infectious sense of humor made him the life of the party, creating enduring memories for everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

In reflecting on Richard’s legacy, Brian Trudel, a friend and colleague from HSI, poignantly remarked, “The words that come to mind when describing his legacy would be family, honor, and loyalty. He was an amazing father, spouse, son, and friend.” The impact of Richard Reinhold Jr. on the Homeland Security community and beyond resonates with a profound sense of loss, as his memory lives on through the many lives he touched.