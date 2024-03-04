It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Mark F. Giuliano of Decatur, Georgia, who passed away on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62, leaving to mourn family and friends. Mark was a former FBI agent who rose to the position of Deputy Director before his retirement back in 2016. Messages of sympathy can be left to the family in the guestbook on his memorial page.

Don Alway, Retired Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI, had the following to say about Mark over on LinkedIn:

“Mark was an outstanding leader and amazing mentor to all. He was the Deputy Director when I was named SAC in Jackson in 2014. He had a way to mentor and counsel without seeming derogatory in delivering his message.”

“He continued to guide the entire executive team and all the SACs with this same grace until his time to retire arrived. In his next phase, he continued to help leaders with the FBI constantly get better, and I’ll always be grateful for knowing him.”

Tom O-Connor, Co-Founder & Principal Consultant at FEDSquared Consulting LLC, said the following over on his LinkedIn “This week we lost one of the “really good ones”. Mark Giuliano was a really good person. Mark was a hard-working FBI Agent who rose to the highest Agent position of Deputy Director.”

The FBI Agents Association said the following: “FBIAA is saddened by the passing of former FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano. As a hard-working Special Agent himself, DD Giuliano deeply understood the needs of Agents. During his tenure, he was consistently available to FBIAA and our members and, in retirement, he remained unfailingly supportive of the men and women who work every day to uphold the Constitution and protect this great nation. He leaves a legacy of excellence in service and he will be dearly missed.”

Mark is a Senior Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer at Invesco LTD, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Mark is responsible for the oversight of operations, technology and innovation, security and global intelligence, the internal consulting office, Hyderabad operations, the north America transfer agent, facilities and procurement, and the data program.

Prior to Invesco, Mark served for 28 years as a special agent in the FBI where he held many senior level positions. Mark retired as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for daily oversight of the FBI, its more than 35,000 employees, and more than 9 billion dollar budget. Mark also served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division, Chief of the Domestic Terrorism and Strategic Operations Section, Assistant Director of the Counterterrorism Division, and Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch.

Mark has established a reputation as an exceptional team builder with strong interpersonal skills and outstanding problem-solving capabilities. He possesses a consistent track record of building consensus across departments, agencies, and public/private sector entities to achieve common goals.