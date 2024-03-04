57.6 F
Man Who Intentionally Drove His Truck Into a Muslim Family, Killing 4, Gets Life Sentence in Canada

A man found guilty of using his pickup truck to kill four members of a Muslim family has been sentenced to life in prison as a Canadian judge ruled that the actions of the “admitted white nationalist” amounted to terrorism

A man found guilty of using his pickup truck to kill four members of a Muslim family was sentenced Thursday to life in prison as a Canadian judge ruled that the actions of the admitted white nationalist amounted to terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman has also been sentenced to a concurrent life sentence for the attempted murder of a boy who survived the 2021 attack.

Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

Read the rest of the story at U.S. News, here.

