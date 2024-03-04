57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Counterterrorism

US-Backed Syrian Free Army Appoints Ex-ISIS Chief as Commander

The Syrian Free Army (SFA) has announced former ISIS commander Salem Turki al-Antari as its new leader, marking a contentious turn in Syria's conflict.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The extent of the destruction in the city of Raqqa, which was controlled by the Islamic State, and after battles, the Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the city in October 2017. (The effects of destruction on Al-Quwatli Street,
(IStock Photo)

In a surprising development within Syria’s tumultuous political landscape, the Syrian Free Army (SFA), a faction receiving US support, has ushered in Salem Turki al-Antari, a former ISIS leader, as its new commander. This decision, announced on 29 February, signals a contentious turn in the fight against ISIS, challenging the conventional understanding of the US’s strategy in the region.

Colonel Salem Turki al-Antari, hailing from the historic Syrian city of Palmyra, joined ISIS in 2014 and rapidly ascended the ranks to become the Emir of the Badia desert. His tenure with ISIS, marked by significant battles including the takeover of Palmyra, has been controversial due to the destruction of invaluable cultural heritage. Post-ISIS, al-Antari integrated into various factions, most notably the Ahrar al-Sharqiyah of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, before joining the SFA. The US’s decision to train militants at Al-Tanf, including those under al-Antari’s command, ostensibly to combat ISIS, has raised eyebrows, especially in light of accusations from Syrian and Russian officials alleging US logistical support to ISIS cells active in the region.

Read the rest of the story at bnn, here.

Previous article
Man Who Intentionally Drove His Truck Into a Muslim Family, Killing 4, Gets Life Sentence in Canada
Next article
US-Led Body Flags S/African Bank Laxity in Anti-Terror Financing
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals