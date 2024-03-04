In a surprising development within Syria’s tumultuous political landscape, the Syrian Free Army (SFA), a faction receiving US support, has ushered in Salem Turki al-Antari, a former ISIS leader, as its new commander. This decision, announced on 29 February, signals a contentious turn in the fight against ISIS, challenging the conventional understanding of the US’s strategy in the region.

Colonel Salem Turki al-Antari, hailing from the historic Syrian city of Palmyra, joined ISIS in 2014 and rapidly ascended the ranks to become the Emir of the Badia desert. His tenure with ISIS, marked by significant battles including the takeover of Palmyra, has been controversial due to the destruction of invaluable cultural heritage. Post-ISIS, al-Antari integrated into various factions, most notably the Ahrar al-Sharqiyah of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, before joining the SFA. The US’s decision to train militants at Al-Tanf, including those under al-Antari’s command, ostensibly to combat ISIS, has raised eyebrows, especially in light of accusations from Syrian and Russian officials alleging US logistical support to ISIS cells active in the region.

