57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Counterterrorism

US-Led Body Flags S/African Bank Laxity in Anti-Terror Financing

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Muslim militant
(iStock Photo)

The US-led Counter ISIS Finance Group (CIFG) has warned that the Islamic State is capitalising on Africa’s weak counter-terrorism architecture to raise funds on the continent, with South Africa being one of the major conduits for moving money.

In a report made public this week, the CFIG – a working group of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – noted that ISIS perceived Africa as a more permissive environment for its financial activities and has increasingly relied on its Africa-based branches to generate revenues.

“Since 2019, ISIS has been increasingly relying on Africa-based branches to generate revenues probably because the group perceives less counterterrorism pressure in Africa compared to the Middle East,” the report said.

Read the rest of the story at APA News, here.

Previous article
US-Backed Syrian Free Army Appoints Ex-ISIS Chief as Commander
Next article
US Defends Legal Case for Troops in Syria as Pressure Builds to Withdraw
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals