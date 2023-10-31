Hamas Releases New Hostage Video Showing 3 Women

Hamas Monday released a short video showing three women who are believed to be captives held by the Palestinian militant group since its terror attack on Israel on October 7.

The hostage video is only the second released by Hamas since more than 200 people were taken into Gaza after the attack earlier this month and appears intended undermine Benjamin Netanyahu with pointed criticism over his leadership by the detained women.

The video shows them seated in plastic chairs facing the camera, while the woman in the middle addresses Netanyahu directly with increasing fury.

