Virtual Interview: New Partnership Creates Resources to Combat Human Trafficking

Kristina Tanasichuk
By Kristina Tanasichuk

In our latest virtual conversation, HSToday Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk spoke with Heather Fischer, the Senior Advisor for Human Rights Crimes at Thomson Reuters Special Services and Minal Patel Davis, the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence in Houston, TX.

Thomson Reuters has recently taken stewardship of the City of Houston’s world-class anti-trafficking toolkits to make them readily accessible online to cities and other public authorities. Through these step-by-step guides, municipal authorities can quickly mobilize anti-trafficking campaigns which may otherwise take years of planning, saving cities and towns money and other public resources.

See the interview here.

