Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Illegal Immigration, Terrorism Concerns Increase Among US Citizens

Poll respondents were mostly concerned with the negative impacts of illegal immigration

Concerns related to illegal immigration and terrorism have seen increased attention from U.S. adults since last year.

A Gallup poll released Friday shows Americans’ priorities have shifted since March 2023, with immigration and national security concerns weighing heavily on many citizens’ minds.

Inflation remains the top concern in the country, with 55% of respondents saying they are worried “a great deal” about its impact — but it’s a downturn of 8% from last year.

Read the rest of the story at Fox News, here.

