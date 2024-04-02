50.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Counterterrorism

US Urges Afghan Taliban to Curb Terrorist Threats

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The US State Department reassured the global community on Thursday of the United States’ ongoing commitment to preventing Afghanistan from serving as a base for terrorism.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan can never again be a launching pad for terrorism,” the department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news briefing in Washington.

Responding to a question about Afghanistan’s re-emergence as a primary refuge for terrorist organisations, he said: “We continue to urge the Taliban to uphold all their counterterrorism obligations to the international community.”

Read the rest of the story at DAWN, here.

US Urges Afghan Taliban to Curb Terrorist Threats Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Russia’s Security Services Knew of ISIS Threat Before Concert Attack, New Evidence From Investigative Body Suggests
Next article
Illegal Immigration, Terrorism Concerns Increase Among US Citizens
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals