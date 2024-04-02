The US State Department reassured the global community on Thursday of the United States’ ongoing commitment to preventing Afghanistan from serving as a base for terrorism.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan can never again be a launching pad for terrorism,” the department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news briefing in Washington.

Responding to a question about Afghanistan’s re-emergence as a primary refuge for terrorist organisations, he said: “We continue to urge the Taliban to uphold all their counterterrorism obligations to the international community.”

Read the rest of the story at DAWN, here.