Indiana Man Indicted for Sending Violent Anti-Semitic Threats to Four Offices of the Anti-Defamation League

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Indiana returned an indictment charging Andrzej Boryga, 67, with sending threatening communications to Anti-Defamation League offices around the country.

The indictment charges Boryga with four counts of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person. The defendant was also charged with choosing his victims because of their actual or perceived religion. According to the indictment, Boryga is alleged to have left voicemails containing threats to kill Jewish people at Anti-Defamation League offices located in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

If convicted on all counts, Boryga faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana and Special Agent in Charge Herbert Stapleton of the FBI Indianapolis Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett for the Southern District of Indiana and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

