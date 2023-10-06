Employee Accused of Stealing and Selling Firearms from CBP Facility in Harpers Ferry

Todd Matthew Raymond, age 47, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, has been charged with theft of government property and firearms charges.

According to court documents, Raymond was employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a facility that disposes of decommissioned service weapons and firearms and parts seized by the agency. Raymond allegedly stole firearms and firearms parts from the facility. He is accused of selling some of the stolen property.

Raymond is charged with theft of government property, engaging in the business without a license, possession of a stolen firearm, obliterated serial number, and possession of an unregistered firearm. He is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the theft, stolen firearm, and unregistered firearms charges and up to 5 years for each of the business and obliterated serial number charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Salem is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General; and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

