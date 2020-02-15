ISIS Remain ‘Very Much Intact’, Should be Taken Seriously, Says Kurdish PM Barzani

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani warned on Friday that the Islamic State (ISIS) is “still very much intact” and must be taken seriously as he continues to meet with senior White House officials at the sidelines on a security conference in Germany.

“ISIS is still very much intact,” Prime Minister Barzani told the The Atlantic magazine in an interview on Friday.

“Yes, they have lost much of their leadership. They have lost many of their capable men.But they’ve also managed to gain more experience and to recruit more people around them. So they should not be taken lightly,” he added.

