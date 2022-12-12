42.7 F
Leaders Engage in Niger to Discuss Better Security, Cooperation Efforts

Niger is a key strategic partner to counter violent extremist organizations in the Sahel.

By Homeland Security Today
Niger army Chief of Operations Col. Nabani (center-right) meets Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman (center) and other U.S. Army representatives during their visit to the Niger Army Headquarters in Niger on Dec. 2, 2022. Cashman, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, met with Nabani to discuss the importance of Niger as a strategic partner to counter violent extremist organizations in the Sahel and security force assistance to the Nigerien army. Cashman also met with BG Barmou, commander of Niger’s Special Operations Forces and U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires a.i. Mr. Jonathan Fischer during a six-day visit to Niger Dec. 1-6, 2022. (Courtesy photo)

The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa deputy commanding general visited Niger from Dec. 1-6, 2022, to meet Nigerien Armed Forces officials and talk to U.S. servicemembers deployed there.

Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman, SETAF-AF deputy commander, met with senior U.S. civilian and Nigerien Army leaders in Niamey to discuss security conditions and cooperation efforts.

“On any given day across Africa, more than 2,000 Soldiers are supporting U.S. strategic and security interests alongside like-minded partners,” said Cashman said. “Alongside our Nigerien partners, our soldiers and other U.S. servicemembers are enabling a joint and multinational effort to counter violent extremist organizations and improve the capabilities of the FAN. Their work is critical to keeping Americans safe whether in Africa, in the U.S. and around the world.”

Cashman spoke with U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires a.i. Mr. Jonathan Fischer about the importance of Niger as a strategic partner to counter violent extremist organizations in the Sahel and security force assistance to the Nigerien Army.

