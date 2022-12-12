42.7 F
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Lockerbie Bombing Suspect Is Now in U.S. Custody

The attack killed 270 people as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York.

By Homeland Security Today
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi

A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in the United States and Scotland said Sunday.

The US charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his alleged involvement in the bombing two years ago, a spokesman for the UK Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service told CNN.

