Man Arrested on Suspicion of Terrorism After Firearm and Device Found at Hospital

A man from Leeds, U.K., was arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offenses on January 20, after being found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the grounds of St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

The 27 year old man, who has remained in custody since his arrest this morning, was later the same day re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police do not believe there to be any ongoing risk to public safety and is being treated as an isolated incident at this time. Specialist teams continue to work at the scene. Searches of a vehicle and a number of premises are ongoing.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East has taken responsibility for leading this investigation. Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation. Investigations of this nature are complex and officers are currently carrying out detailed forensic examinations and a review of the items recovered, including digital media devices.

