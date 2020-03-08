(University City Police Department)

Missouri Man Dressed as Joker Charged in Terrorist Threats

A suburban St. Louis man accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people in a bustling entertainment district while dressed as the Batman villain the Joker has been charged with terrorism.

Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of making a terrorist threat. A judge ordered Garnier, 48, held without bail, with court documents noting that he was a “danger to the community.” Court records did not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Read more from the Associated Press

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top