Missouri Man Dressed as Joker Charged in Terrorist Threats

A suburban St. Louis man accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people in a bustling entertainment district while dressed as the Batman villain the Joker has been charged with terrorism.

Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of making a terrorist threat. A judge ordered Garnier, 48, held without bail, with court documents noting that he was a “danger to the community.” Court records did not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

