‘Most Wanted’ Leon Cullen is Extradited to the U.K. from the United Arab Emirates

A 33-year-old man from Warrington, U.K., suspected of being the head of a crime group supplying firearms and drugs has been extradited to the U.K. from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Leon Cullen – one of Cheshire Constabulary’s most wanted – was arrested as a result of a joint operation carried out by Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, the National Crime Agency (NCA), the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), Interpol and police authorities in the UAE, assisted by the Crown Prosecution Service to secure his successful extradition to the U.K.

Cullen, who was detained in Dubai on January 3, 2020 after leaving the U.K. on January 10, 2018, was brought back to the U.K. by officers from the National Extradition Unit on February 19, 2021.

On February 20 he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court in connection with a number of offenses including conspiracies to supply firearms, ammunition and class A drugs. He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on March 22.

Read more at the National Crime Agency

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)