A recent report issued by the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) indicates that the terrorist Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group persists in utilizing Turkey for the transfer of funds and to facilitate support for its regional and global activities.

The report stated that ISIS “transferred funds—up to $20,000 per month each—to individuals at al-Hol through intermediaries in Turkey via the hawala system, and via cash transfer apps and cryptocurrency.”

Al-Hol is a detention camp in Syria where both ISIS members and their families are held. Additionally, some ISIS militants were detained in another camp known as al-Roj, located in the northern part of Syria near the Turkish border.

