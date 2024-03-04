57.6 F
Monday, March 4, 2024
Africa Now ‘Global Epicentre’ of Terrorism: UN Chief

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Speaking at a meeting in New York on counter-terrorism initiatives across the continent, António Guterres said terror groups were “shredding the social fabric of entire countries with the blades of violence, mistrust and fear”.

“Community by community, terrorist groups are extending their reach,” he said, adding that networks are widening, adding fighters and resources, and making common cause with transnational organized crime.

“In every case, civilians are paying the highest price and, in the end, all of humanity pays.”

Read the rest of the story at United Nations, here.

