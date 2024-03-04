57.6 F
Iranian Charged Over Attacks Against US Defense Contractors, Government Agencies

The US Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment accusing an Iranian national of a years-long campaign that compromised hundreds of thousands of accounts and attempting to infiltrate US defense contractors and multiple government agencies.

It’s alleged that Alireza Shafie Nasab and his co-conspirators, while doing business as a cybersecurity business called Mahak Rayan Afraz, were actually operating a criminal gang. Nasab and his accomplices reportedly used spear phishing, social engineering, and software built in-house to compromise US targets from sometime in 2016 to April 2021, the DoJ claims.

“Nasab participated in a cyber campaign using spear phishing and other hacking techniques to infect more than 200,000 victim devices, many of which contained sensitive or classified defense information,” said Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Read the rest of the story at The Register, here.

