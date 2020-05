A mural dedicated to the victims of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub was vandalized with white supremacist stickers.

The mural is located outside of The Center, an Orlando LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“Our phone line has been down since yesterday in Orlando due to vandalism. We apologize for any inconvenience. We are still here to serve our community. We hope to have phone lines restored tomorrow. Thank you for your patience,” the LGBT+ Center Orlando wrote on Facebook.

Read more at Click Orlando

