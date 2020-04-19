Retired FBI Agent Reflects on Oklahoma City Bombing and How it Shaped the Bureau

More than 1,400 investigators, including Black, uncovered more than three tons of evidence.

After the bombing, one of Black’s responsibilities was tracking items from the point of collection to the FBI Laboratory, where they were examined and logged. This was 25 years ago, and the technology available at the time played a major factor in how the evidence was collected and managed.

“Managing the sheer volume of information was a real undertaking,” said Black. “Before we had digital photography, this investigation incorporated 238,000 wet film photographs. When you remembered seeing something, you had to be able to find it.”

One of the crucial pieces of evidence that Black found early in the investigation was a badly damaged rear axle. He jotted down the vehicle identification number (VIN), which was used to trace the part to the Ryder rental truck used to detonate the bomb.

Employees at the shop where the truck was rented helped the FBI put together the composite drawing of McVeigh, who had used an alias during that transaction.

“You look at the Boston [Marathon] bombing and how that information was publicized. In that case, we had digital images as people of interest,” said Black. “That technology didn’t exist in 1995. We relied on a sketch that generated thousands of leads and interviews.”

Local hotel employees recognized the man in the composite sketch as one of their guests—and here, McVeigh had checked in using his real name.

Piecing it all together led to the charges that ultimately resulted in McVeigh’s conviction and execution, a life sentence for Nichols, and 12 years in prison for Fortier.

Partnerships, Training, and Technology