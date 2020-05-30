(ISIS photo)

Reward Offered for Information on ISIS Propagandist Muhammad Ramadan

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to the location or identification of Muhammad Khadir Musa Ramadan, a senior leader of and key propagandist for ISIS.

Also known as Abu Bakr al-Gharib, Ramadan was born in Jordan.

He is one of ISIS’s longest-serving senior media officials and oversees the group’s daily media operations, including the management of content from ISIS’s dispersed global network of supporters.

Ramadan has played a key role in ISIS’s propaganda operations to radicalize, recruit, and incite individuals around the globe.  He has overseen the planning, coordination, and production of numerous propaganda videos, publications, and online platforms that included brutal and cruel scenes of torture and mass execution of innocent civilians.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net.  We encourage anyone with information on Muhammad Ramadan to contact the Rewards for Justice office via the website, e-mail (info@rewardsforjustice.net), phone (1-800-877-3927 in North America), or mail (Rewards for Justice, Washington, D.C., 20520-0303, USA).  Individuals may also contact the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.  All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Rewards for Justice Program is an effective law enforcement tool and is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.  Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $150 million to more than 100 people who provided actionable information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide.  Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Rewards4Justice.

