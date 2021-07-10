Satanic Killer Who Stabbed Sisters Had Been on Anti-Terror Watchlist

The U.K.’s anti-radicalization program Prevent was facing questions on why it discharged a teenager from its services who then went onto murder two sisters.

Danyal Hussein, 19, was on Tuesday found guilty of killing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a “shocking and chilling attack” in a London park last year, as the pair celebrated Ms Henry’s birthday with a group of friends.

It can now be reported that in October 2017 the 19-year-old was referred to Prevent, the Home Office’s anti-radicalization program, by his teachers over concerns that he was vulnerable to radicalization and violent extremism.

