Metropolitan Police photo of Danyal Hussein

Satanic Killer Who Stabbed Sisters Had Been on Anti-Terror Watchlist

The U.K.’s anti-radicalization program Prevent was facing questions on why it discharged a teenager from its services who then went onto murder two sisters.

Danyal Hussein, 19, was on Tuesday found guilty of killing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a “shocking and chilling attack” in a London park last year, as the pair celebrated Ms Henry’s birthday with a group of friends.

It can now be reported that in October 2017 the 19-year-old was referred to Prevent, the Home Office’s anti-radicalization program, by his teachers over concerns that he was vulnerable to radicalization and violent extremism.

Read the full story at The Telegraph

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X