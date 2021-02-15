Senators Demand Intelligence Agencies Produce Months-Late Report on Domestic Terrorism

Senators are pushing the Biden administration to produce a report detailing the threat posed by domestic extremists after relevant agencies ignored their obligation to do so under President Donald Trump.

Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Rob Portman of Ohio, respectively the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, are calling on the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to produce a report on domestic terrorism by March 1, according to a letter obtained by CNN. Trump administration officials blew past a June 2020 deadline for the report.

The bipartisan letter and others like it that have been sent by lawmakers following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol highlight the belief that the Trump White House not only failed to direct law enforcement to prioritize domestic terrorism and White supremacy, but also neglected warnings from top officials who were sounding the alarm years before the January 6 riot.

