Social Media as a Mirror of External Circumstances: Insights Into a Radical Group

Radicalisation processes take place in a field of tension between the actor and the outside world. External reactions and circumstances can have a supportive but also a rather negative and escalating effect on the dynamics of group development, depending on how they are perceived. Radical groups often react to circumstances in the outside world, incorporate them into their own discourse and provide their followers with a processed interpretation of them. This can be observed particularly well on social media. Within the scope of a thematic content analysis, we analysed how external circumstances were received within the community and what influence they had on the dynamics of the group Millatu Ibrahim.

The group Millatu Ibrahim existed from autumn 2011 to summer 2012 and was a result of the differentiating Salafist scene in Germany at that time. The group has openly represented salafi-jihadist ideology. Due to their large media presence and their frank messages and tone, they marked a new level of quantity and quality in German Salafist activism at the time.

