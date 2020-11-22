(Chabad of the Bluegrass/Facebook)

‘Such Hateful Words’: White Supremacist Fliers Found in Lexington Neighborhoods

Religious and civil rights leaders have condemned hateful white supremacist fliers that were distributed in Lexington neighborhoods.

The fliers took aim at Jewish and Black people while advocating for white people to “fight back,” according to a photo of the fliers shared by a local rabbi.

“History has shown that such hateful words against the Jewish community, the African American community, and other minorities must be countered, for if allowed to fester, hateful words lead to hateful deeds,” Rabbi Shlom Litvin, from Chabad of the Bluegrass, said in a statement.

