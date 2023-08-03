78.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 3, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

U.S. Citizens Warned Against Traveling to Niger as Embassy Mostly Evacuated Due to Coup

The U.S. Embassy has limited ability able to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Niger due to the temporary reduction in embassy staff.

By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken takes part in a joint press availability with Niger Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou in Niamey, Niger, on March 16, 2023. (State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy)

U.S. citizens have previously been advised to reconsider travel to Niger due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum was placed under house arrest amidst efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Niger. Subsequent events have severely limited flight options. Given this development, on August 2, 2023, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and eligible family members from Embassy Niamey. The U.S. Embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its personnel, suspended routine services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger.

Country Summary:  With the ongoing efforts to overturn constitutional order, there may be increased demonstrations that can lead to civil unrest and government instability. Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common.

Terrorist groups continue plotting kidnappings and possible attacks in Niger.  Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities and areas frequented by Westerners. Terrorists operate in the areas bordering Mali, Libya, Burkina Faso, and throughout northern Niger.  Avoid travel to Niger’s border regions, particularly the Malian border area, Diffa region, and the Lake Chad region. Mali-based extremist groups have crossed the border and conducted multiple lethal attacks on Nigerien security forces.

The U.S. Embassy has limited ability able to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Niger due to the temporary reduction in embassy staff.

Visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.

Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Niger.

If you decide to travel to Niger:

  • Exercise extreme care in all parts of the country.
  • Visitors are urged to stay in hotels with armed Nigerien security presence.
  • Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
  • Use caution when walking or driving at night.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.
  • Make contingency plans to leave the country.
  • Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.
  • Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
  • Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Review the Country Security Report for Niger.
  • Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.  Review the Traveler’s Checklist.
  • Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

Read more at the State Department

Previous articleMissouri Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Islamic Center
Next articleFBI Internship Program Gives Wounded Warriors a Window into Bureau Careers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals