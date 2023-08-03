FBI Internship Program Gives Wounded Warriors a Window into Bureau Careers

A unique FBI internship program gives our nation’s wounded warriors the chance to explore careers with the Bureau—and potentially become permanent members of the FBI family.
The FBI Wounded Warrior Internship Program offers current U.S. military servicemembers who are recovering from medical procedures or injuries the opportunity to intern at Bureau Headquarters or at one of our 56 field offices nationwide.
Interns can strengthen their resumes, cultivate new skillsets, discover new professional interests, and get federal government work experience while they’re still in uniform. “We try to place them in an area where it’ll be exciting and relevant and to have them gain exposure to what the FBI truly has to offer,” said Program Manager Marimar Keffer, a former member of the Air National Guard and current Air Force reservist.
In addition to bringing “a fresh perspective” to the Bureau, Keffer said, these interns come equipped with intelligence and cybersecurity skills that are vital to the FBI mission.
“Offering this internship is a way to remind servicemembers that they’re not forgotten, that after they retire—whether medically or voluntarily—there is another chapter for them. Their story isn’t over. They can take all those skills, their job, and their life experiences and move them to the next chapter with the FBI,” Keffer said.
Interns are evaluated each month, she said, and the FBI aims to offer them permanent jobs once they successfully complete their internships.
An Intern’s Story
During his time with the U.S. Navy, Gabriel Moorer primarily worked at-sea aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower until he was sidelined by lower-back injuries.
The IT systems technician was then reassigned to a land-based squadron in Norfolk, Virginia, where a coworker told him about the FBI’s Wounded Warrior Internship Program.
Moorer reached out to Operation Warfighter, attended a WWIP interest session, and then decided to apply. When he eventually met with his future boss at the FBI Norfolk Field Office, he said they “kind of clicked right off the bat,” and a start date was set. Soon after, Moorer went to work supporting the division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
During his time at the Bureau, Moorer honed his time- and project-management skills, since FBI personnel are trusted to work independently to accomplish tasks. “Especially as an enlisted member of the military, you’re not really given that opportunity as much,” Moorer said.
He was also impressed by the expertise and experiences of his FBI colleagues. “I think the most rewarding part was actually just talking to people,” he said. “I learned so much from agents and support staff through the whole process.”
Moorer, who recently retired from the Navy and concluded his internship, encourages fellow wound warriors to apply, nothing that “I don’t think there’s a better program for you to go get on-the-job experience, exchange knowledge with other people who are very knowledgeable, and get an excellent job opportunity that could end up being the perfect career for you
Eligibility
The FBI Wounded Warrior Internship Program is part of the Defense Department’s Operation Warfighter program. This DOD initiative links wounded warriors with federal government internships so that they can gain work experience while recuperating from a wound, illness, or injury.
The program is incredibly competitive, but at this time, there’s no limit on the number of qualified servicemembers who may be selected for internships each year, Keffer said. Thirteen FBI interns are expected to onboard by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to the program.
As long as a field office or Headquarters division has an operational need—and if they believe an applicant is the right fit for the position—the FBI’s Human Resources Division will make the match.
To qualify for the program, a servicemember must:
- Be an active-duty servicemember, a mobilized reservist, or a member of the Army or Air National Guard
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be assigned to a Wounded Warrior unit, detachment, or regiment
- Hold an active Top Secret security clearance
- Have at least six months remaining on their service commitment
- Have the ability to travel to and from their assigned worksite
- Meet FBI security and suitability requirements
Interested servicemembers can reach out to their Operation Warfighter coordinator to begin the application process.