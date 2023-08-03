FBI Internship Program Gives Wounded Warriors a Window into Bureau Careers

A unique FBI internship program gives our nation’s wounded warriors the chance to explore careers with the Bureau—and potentially become permanent members of the FBI family.

The FBI Wounded Warrior Internship Program offers current U.S. military servicemembers who are recovering from medical procedures or injuries the opportunity to intern at Bureau Headquarters or at one of our 56 field offices nationwide.

Interns can strengthen their resumes, cultivate new skillsets, discover new professional interests, and get federal government work experience while they’re still in uniform. “We try to place them in an area where it’ll be exciting and relevant and to have them gain exposure to what the FBI truly has to offer,” said Program Manager Marimar Keffer, a former member of the Air National Guard and current Air Force reservist.

In addition to bringing “a fresh perspective” to the Bureau, Keffer said, these interns come equipped with intelligence and cybersecurity skills that are vital to the FBI mission.

“Offering this internship is a way to remind servicemembers that they’re not forgotten, that after they retire—whether medically or voluntarily—there is another chapter for them. Their story isn’t over. They can take all those skills, their job, and their life experiences and move them to the next chapter with the FBI,” Keffer said.

Interns are evaluated each month, she said, and the FBI aims to offer them permanent jobs once they successfully complete their internships.