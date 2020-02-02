Fighters in a Taliban training video

UN: Al-Qaeda Maintains ‘Close and Mutually Beneficial’ Ties with Taliban

A report issued on January 20 by the United Nations claims Al-Qaeda continues to have “close and mutually beneficial” relations with the Taliban despite the latter group’s holding talks with US negotiators in Doha to broker a peace deal.

The report by the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which is responsible for tracking terrorist groups around the globe, says that Al-Qaeda supplies “resources and training in exchange for protection” from the Taliban.

The report points to a joint US-Afghan raid in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province in September as evidence for this observation.

