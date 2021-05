A Greenback woman is facing charges after she drove her car through a COVID-19 vaccine event Monday, narrowly missing National Guard and Blount County Health Department personnel.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, is facing seven counts of felony reckless endangerment.

According to a Blount County arrest report, Brown was driving in her SUV at a high rate of speed through a closed cone course and a tent where “at least 15 people” were working in the Foothills Mall parking lot.

