Counterterrorism

Worrying Signs Exist That is Growing Stronger in Syria

Destroyed Homs center, Syria during Syrian Civil War
(iStock Photo)

Slowly but surely, the Islamic State terror group seems to be regaining its footing in Syria, launching new and brazen attacks against forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Just-released data from U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces across the Middle East and South Asia, puts the number of Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq at about 2,500 — more than double estimates from late January.

And a series of new studies is adding to the concern.

Read the rest of the story at Voice of America, here.

