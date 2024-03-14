U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered a Keel-billed toucan and 21 parrots concealed in the cargo area of a vehicle.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a CBP K9 team conducting pre-primary inspections encountered a 35-year-old woman driving a 2005 sedan applying for admission into the United States from Mexico.

During a cursory inspection of the vehicle’s cargo area, the K9 team discovered a box under a blanket with parrots inside. CBP officers radioed for assistance and referred the driver and vehicle for further inspection.

While inspecting the vehicle, CBP officers removed a total of 21 parrots and one Keel-billed toucan concealed in boxes and cages in the cargo area of the vehicle.

“Engaging in wildlife trafficking is illegal and can result in significant fines, imprisonment, and other legal penalties,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa and Tecate Ports of Entry. “CBP upholds numerous state and local laws to stop smuggling attempts like these, which could result in the trafficking of potentially endangered species.”

CBP officers detained the driver for the attempted smuggling attempt and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations and Fish and Wildlife Services for further investigation.

The parrots and toucan were placed in a safe and secure area where they will remain under quarantine by USDA Veterinary Services to ensure they are not affected by avian disease.