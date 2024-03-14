Two New York National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent have been identified as the three people killed in a U.S. military helicopter crash in Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

New York State Trooper John M. Grassia III and New York National Guard helicopter pilot Casey Frankoski had already been identified as among the deceased by local agencies on Saturday, while Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday identified the third person killed in Friday’s crash as Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna.

“We are devastated by the tragic death of Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, a heroic public servant who lost his life Friday in a helicopter crash while on a Border Patrol mission in Texas. Two National Guardsmen were also killed, and one National Guardsman was seriously injured,” Mayorkas said. “Every single day, our Border Patrol Agents place themselves in harm’s way so that the rest of us can be safe and secure. My thoughts, and the deepest condolences of our Department, are with Agent Luna’s family, loved ones, and colleagues, and with those of the National Guardsmen who lost their lives. We hope for the injured servicemember’s swift recovery, and hold our National Guard colleagues and their families in our thoughts as well.”

