78.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border Security

Biden’s Proposed Budget Includes $4.7 Billion Emergency Fund for Border Migrant Surges

Congressional Republicans have already refused to approve $13.6 billion the administration wanted for border security, and border agencies face budget shortfalls.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Fronton, Texas, USA - February 9, 2016: A Border Patrol agent removes handcuffs from a young Central American being taken into custody for illegally entering the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River in deep south Texas. Young Central Americans, most fleeing gang violence and poverty, continue to illegally enter the U.S. at near record levels. (iStock Photo)

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for 2025 includes a $4.7 billion emergency fund for border security to enable the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up operations in the event of a migrant surge, according to a portion of the budget reviewed by NBC News.

The contingency fund would let DHS tap into funds on an as-needed basis when the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border tops a certain threshold that is unspecified in the budget. If the money is not used to address a surge, the money would be transferred to the general funds of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The request is likely to fall on deaf ears among congressional Republicans, who have already refused to fund $13.6 billion the Biden administration asked for in an emergency supplemental request aimed at responding to a record high number of migrants crossing the border.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.

Biden's Proposed Budget Includes $4.7 Billion Emergency Fund for Border Migrant Surges Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Ice Draft Plan Would Release Thousands of Immigrants in Order to Cover Budget Shortfall
Next article
NY National Guard Members, Border Patrol Agent Identified in Deadly Texas Helicopter Crash by Mexican Border
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals