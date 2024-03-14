78.2 F
Ice Draft Plan Would Release Thousands of Immigrants in Order to Cover Budget Shortfall

An ICE agent conducts surveillance work at dusk near the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge. - photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has drafted contingency plans to cut detention capacity and release thousands of immigrants as a result, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The draft plan comes as ICE faces a dire budget shortfall amid stalled congressional action on the White House supplemental request.

The Department of Homeland Security has grappled with record levels of migrants at the US-Mexico border over the last year, draining federal resources and funds and prompting a White House ask for $14 billion in border security funding as part of a broader national security request. The supplemental provided $7.6 billion for ICE.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

