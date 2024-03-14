78.2 F
Border Security

ICE Will Face a $500 Million Budget Shortfall for Border Security Unless Congress Takes Action, Officials Say

Key areas of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations could run out of money by May, said two DHS officials.

A Spokane Sector Border Patrol Agent, along with his canine partner, at the Metaline Falls Port of Entry in Metaline Falls, Wash., August 15, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

When border security provisions were stripped from the national security supplemental bill in the Senate last week because of Republican opposition, a doomsday clock began ticking for cities struggling to cope with an influx of migrants and federal agencies bracing for a new surge at the border.

Two Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now forecasting a budget shortfall of over $500 million unless Congress takes action. Other areas of the department, including Customs and Border Protection, are facing similar shortfalls, they said.

At that rate, key areas of ICE operations could run out of money by May, the officials said.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.

