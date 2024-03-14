78.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry: Which Is Better?

Global Entry includes TSA PreCheck and only costs $22 more for the same perks and more.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

Federal trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry let you go through special security lanes at the airport — which usually means faster and less intrusive screening.

There are costs associated with applying for either option — not to mention the time and effort to complete the required interviews. But some credit cards or frequent flyer programs will cover the cost of TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Even if you fly only occasionally, applying could be worth it, especially if you can get reimbursed with your credit card. (Jump ahead to learn how that works, or just keep reading.)

Here’s our guide to both programs to help you choose the right expedited security program for you. Take a closer look at the pros and cons of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Read the rest of the story at nerdwallet, here.

TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry: Which Is Better? Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Evading TSA Security at Philadelphia International Airport
Next article
ICE Will Face a $500 Million Budget Shortfall for Border Security Unless Congress Takes Action, Officials Say
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals