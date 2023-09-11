DHS Extends TPS Re-registration Periods for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan to 18 Months

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending from 60 days to 18 months the periods to re-register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) under the designations of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan.

The 18-month re-registration period under the designation of:

El Salvador now runs through March 9, 2025;

Haiti now runs through Aug. 3, 2024;

Honduras now runs through July 5, 2025;

Nepal now runs through June 24, 2025;

Nicaragua now runs through July 5, 2025; and

Sudan now runs through April 19, 2025.

This re-registration extension will allow TPS beneficiaries to submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, at any time during the 18-month extensions of the TPS designations of these six countries.

TPS beneficiaries under the El Salvador designation may continue to re-register after the Sept. 10, 2023, expiration date noted in the June 21, 2023, Federal Register notice.

TPS beneficiaries under the Haiti designation may continue to re-register after the March 27, 2023, expiration date noted in the Jan. 26, 2023, Federal Register notice.

TPS beneficiaries under the Sudan designation may continue to re-register after the Oct. 20, 2023, expiration date noted in the Aug. 21, 2023, Federal Register notice.

USCIS will publish a Federal Register notice for this re-registration extension soon.

Note that this announcement does not change the previously announced extensions of the TPS designations for these six countries, and it does not change the eligibility requirements. It extends the period when existing beneficiaries may re-register for their benefits.

Read more at USCIS