83.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

DHS Extends TPS Re-registration Periods for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan to 18 Months

This announcement does not change the previously announced extensions of the TPS designations for these six countries, and it does not change the eligibility requirements.

By Homeland Security Today
(USCIS photo)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending from 60 days to 18 months the periods to re-register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) under the designations of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan.

The 18-month re-registration period under the designation of:

  • El Salvador now runs through March 9, 2025;
  • Haiti now runs through Aug. 3, 2024;
  • Honduras now runs through July 5, 2025;
  • Nepal now runs through June 24, 2025;
  • Nicaragua now runs through July 5, 2025; and
  • Sudan now runs through April 19, 2025.

This re-registration extension will allow TPS beneficiaries to submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, at any time during the 18-month extensions of the TPS designations of these six countries.

USCIS will publish a Federal Register notice for this re-registration extension soon.

Note that this announcement does not change the previously announced extensions of the TPS designations for these six countries, and it does not change the eligibility requirements. It extends the period when existing beneficiaries may re-register for their benefits.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleAre You Ready for the Behavioral Consequences of Climate Change?
Next articleAffirmative Asylum Applicants Must Provide Interpreters Starting Sept. 13
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals