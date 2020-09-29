DHS Proposing Time Limits on International Students, Exchange Visitors

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday proposed fixed time limits for international students, exchange visitors and foreign information media representatives to combat overstays.

The federal agency announced its plans to mandate fixed time periods for certain visitors, citing goals to “encourage program compliance, reduce fraud and enhance national security.” The move would change current policy that allows these visitors to stay as long as they follow the “terms of admission.”

DHS noted there has been “significant growth” in all three non-immigration programs, and the proposal would “ensure the integrity of the U.S. immigration system.”

