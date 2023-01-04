Filing Location Changed for Form I-730, Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is changing the filing location for Form I-730, Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition, to streamline workloads in an ever-increasing electronic environment. Previously, this petition was filed either at the Texas Service Center or the Nebraska Service Center depending on the state where the petitioner resides. With this change, all Form I-730 petitions should be filed at the Texas Service Center.

USCIS Texas Service Center

Attn: I-730

6046 N. Belt Line Rd. Ste. 730

Irving, TX 75038-0019

This change went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. All procedures and adjudicative processes for Form I-730 remain the same, only the filing location has changed. USCIS will provide a 30-day grace period for filings that were mailed to the Nebraska Service Center, and we will forward them to the Texas Service Center. Starting Jan. 31, 2023, USCIS will reject any Form I-730 petition mailed to the Nebraska Service Center.

For more information on refugee and asylum relative petitions, visit the Form I-730 page.

Read more at USCIS