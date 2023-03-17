ICE Arrests 220 Noncitizens with Criminal Convictions During Nationwide Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) apprehended 220 removable noncitizens during a nationwide enforcement effort between March 4 and March 13. Officials identified the noncitizens as having been convicted of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence; or as those who were released from incarceration on parole or placed on community probation under supervision.

“Our officers continue to focus on smart, effective immigration enforcement that protects the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and integrity of federal immigration law,” said ERO Executive Associate Director Corey A. Price. “Our teams weigh various factors during targeting and apprehension to ensure we are enforcing U.S. immigration laws humanely, effectively, and with the utmost professionalism.”

Those arrested include:

A 64-year-old citizen of Mexico in Chicago, convicted in March 2022 by the Cook County Circuit Court of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim under 13.

A 37-year-old citizen of Mexico in Los Angeles, convicted in December 2011 by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles of felony attempted murder.

A 65-year-old citizen of Mexico in Los Angeles, convicted in September 1981 by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles of felony murder in the second degree, felony assault with a deadly weapon, and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

A 49-year-old citizen of Mexico in Los Angeles, convicted in August 2012 by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles of felony battery, felony inflicting corporal injury-spouse, felony oral copulation by use of force/injury, and felony rape of spouse by force/fear.

A 29-year-old citizen of Mexico in Adelanto, California, convicted in November 2021 by the Superior Court of California in San Bernardino of felony rape by force/fear.

A 33-year-old citizen of Nicaragua in Miami, convicted in January 2009 by the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida of felony burglary/armed, felony firearm possession by a convicted felon in the second degree, and felony grand theft in the third degree.

A 20-year-old citizen of Cuba in Miami, convicted in July 2022 by the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami of felony murder in the second degree/deadly weapon/aggravated battery attempt.

A 40-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago in Teaneck, New Jersey, convicted in November 2022 by the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York of felony conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, felony narcotics-sell/distribute/dispense.

A 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador in Cambria Heights, New York, convicted in May 2022 by the Queens County Supreme Court in Kew Gardens of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with individual less than 11 years old.

A 44-year-old citizen of Mexico in Staten Island, New York, convicted in December 2022 by the Richmond County Supreme Court of felony course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree: two or more acts/child less than 11 years old.

ICE targets and arrests noncitizens who have committed crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. ICE officers, informed by their experience and training, use their discretion inherent as law enforcement officials to focus enforcement resources on people who threaten the homeland. The effort includes noncitizens with a final order of removal. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. attorney’s office.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

As one of ICE’s three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form. Learn more about ICE’s mission to increase public safety in your community on Twitter @ICEgov.

