ICE HSI Agents Seize More Than $2.5M of Fake Sports Merchandise, Tickets During NBA All-Star Week

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents seized nearly 127,000 counterfeit items, retailing at more than $2.5 million dollars, during a six-day enforcement action leading up to the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game.

The seizures were part of ongoing effort with the NBA and HSI to target those in the Chicago area who are committing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) theft. The Alsip (Illinois) Police Department, Wheeling (Illinois) Police Department and Chicago Police Department provided valuable assistance.

“HSI and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping counterfeiters from deceiving unsuspecting fans at major sporting events, such as the NBA All-Star Game,” said James M. Gibbons, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago. “We appreciate this collaboration with the NBA to bring awareness to a crime that costs U.S. businesses billions of dollars each year and exploits consumers, who unknowingly spend their hard-earned money on second-rate memorabilia.”

From Feb. 11 – Feb. 16, HSI and local law enforcement partners identified businesses and street vendors selling counterfeit goods. They seized fake trademarked sports merchandise such as hats and shirts as well as counterfeit NBA All-Star Game tickets.

In fiscal year 2019, HSI seized more than $800 million in counterfeit goods and made more than 350 criminal arrests related to support of IPR enforcement operations.

The HSI-led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center is one of the U.S. government’s key weapons in the fight against criminal counterfeiting and piracy. Working in close coordination with the Department of Justice Task Force on Intellectual Property, the IPR Center uses the expertise of its member agencies to share information, develop initiatives, coordinate enforcement actions and conduct investigations related to intellectual property theft.

