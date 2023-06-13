ICE Online Change of Address Tool for Noncitizens Fully Operational

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s online change-of-address form for noncitizens – first announced in April 2023 – is now fully operational. This new system gives noncitizens the option to update their information online in addition to the existing options of doing so by phone or in-person. It will enable noncitizens to comply with their immigration obligations more easily and improve the accuracy of address information reported to ICE by utilizing address autofill to ensure U.S. Postal Service standardization.

After successfully entering a valid mailing address, if the noncitizen is currently in removal proceedings pursuant to Section 240 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the interactive online shows the noncitizen information on how to also change their address with the immigration court as required, using the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s (EOIR) Form EOIR-33, Change of Address/Contact Information, which may be submitted by mail, in-person at the immigration court, or online through EOIR’s Respondent Access. The EOIR-33 is currently available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Punjabi.

To determine if a noncitizen still needs a notice to appear, ICE will run system checks to make sure the noncitizen is not already in removal proceedings pursuant to Section 240 of the INA, does not have an affirmative asylum application pending with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and does not already have a final order of removal.

Noncitizens eligible for, but who have not yet received a notice to appear – meaning those who were released on conditional parole with an alternative to detention – may be prompted to state whether they want to receive their notice to appear by mail or to in person by scheduling an appointment at an ERO field office.

To process an online change-of-address, the system requires a full name, A-number and validated non-commercial address. It takes approximately one minute to complete the form. All noncitizens in the United States, except A and G visa holders and visa waiver visitors, must also report a change of address to USCIS within 10 days of relocating.

