FBI Deputy Director Highlights Bureau’s New FISA Query Accountability Procedures

On June 13, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Section 702, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate highlighted our continuing efforts to improve FISA query compliance.

Deputy Director Abbate announced additional policy changes at the hearing. Previous reforms in 2021 and 2022 have yielded substantial improvements as detailed in the fact sheet included below, but the FBI is committed to continuing progress and ensuring our employees work within the boundaries of our 702 authority.

The ability to access Section 702 data through strict compliance with the law is crucial to protecting our national security. These new accountability procedures will hold individuals querying 702 data personally accountable not only for intentional misconduct, but also for behavior that is reckless or negligent. Additional reforms will apply to field office leaders and evaluate their FISA compliance practices.

Below is a list of those reforms the FBI is employing and the forthcoming field office measures that Director Christopher Wray and the entire FBI leadership team will implement to safeguard appropriate use of this critical tool.