ICE Releases Standards for Temporary/Short-Term Housing

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced today Temporary Housing Standards (THS) for single adults, family units, and children. The new standards outline the requirements for housing noncitizens at temporary stay site for 72 hours or less. The THS are broadly modeled after ICE’s national detention standards, however they are tailored to the context and limitations of a hotel setting.

“These requirements ensure that consistent standards are applied across all custodial environments including temporary requirements due to exigent circumstances resulting from travel delays, lack of other bed space, delay of receipt of travel documents, medical issues, or other unforeseen circumstances,” said ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Patrick J. Lechleitner. “Regardless of the setting, ICE is committed to the humane treatment of all noncitizens in our care and custody and to providing a safe and secure environment regardless of the setting.”

Transportation interruptions due to inclement weather, cancelled flights, or other unforeseen circumstances can necessitate ICE’s use of temporary stay sites – such as hotels – to securely and humanely house noncitizens until transportation can be safely resumed. The temporary housing standards announced today will provide uniform guidance regarding the use and conditions of these sites. The standards announced today will not expand the circumstances under which ICE uses temporary housing.

These standards were developed in coordination with the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the DHS Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman. Like ICE standards for detention facilities, THS cover areas such as Environmental Health and Safety, Personal Hygiene, and Recreation, tailored to the circumstances likely to be encountered in hotel stays.

