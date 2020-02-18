ICE Subpoenas Info from San Diego Sheriff’s Department Amid Sanctuary State Laws

For the first time, federal immigration authorities Friday served subpoenas on a local law enforcement agency in California — the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department — in a bid to obtain migrant-arrest information protected by the state’s sanctuary state laws

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials took the unusual step because state law prevents the department from “honoring immigration detainers or requests for non-public information to assist in locating criminal aliens that have been or will be released from custody,” ICE said.

Late Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s department acknowledged that it had received the four subpoenas “and is in the process of reviewing them.”

