Federal Immigration Authorities Blast Connecticut Over ‘Reckless’ Sanctuary Policies, Issue Subpoenas for Records

Federal immigration authorities blasted state officials Thursday for refusing to cooperate with efforts to apprehend potentially dangerous, undocumented immigrants and issued subpoenas to the state judiciary demanding records of those who have been arrested, but are being protected by “Connecticut’s non-cooperation policies.”

“It’s unfortunate that elected officials in Connecticut seem unable to grasp the public safety threat posed by the criminal illegal aliens these officials are attempting to shield,” said Todd M. Lyons, an acting regional officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston. “These are the same criminals who’ve already been arrested for crimes by state and/or local law enforcement, often perpetrated against the very immigrant communities these officials claim to be protecting. Despite these short-sighted, reckless ‘sanctuary-for-criminal-aliens’ policies, ICE will continue to use all available legal tools to safeguard the public.”

Gov. Ned Lamont did not respond directly to questions about the subpoenas and a spokesman directed questions to the Judicial Branch, on which the subpoenas were served.

