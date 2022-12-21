27.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Pages

IPR Center Partners with Pharmaceutical Security Institute to Prevent Fake Drugs from Reaching Patients

As consumers look for more convenient and affordable methods of acquiring medicines, many have turned to the internet.

By Homeland Security Today
The IPR Center partners with Pharmaceutical Security Institute to prevent fake drugs from reaching patients. (ICE photo)

The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) announced a new partnership between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) to combat illicit pharmaceutical trade and protect patients from the health and safety threats posed by counterfeit medications, Dec. 19.

Alongside PSI, which represents pharmaceutical companies around the world, the IPR Center and HSI will develop comprehensive strategies to investigate the manufacture, importation, transportation, sale, and distribution of counterfeit or unapproved medications and medical devices, as well as strengthen the supply chain across public and private sectors.

Jim Mancuso, Director of the IPR Center, and Todd Ratcliffe, President and CEO for PSI, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement during a ceremony to commemorate the partnership at the IPR Center headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia.

“According to the World Health Organization over 1 million deaths occur annually from counterfeit medicine and drugs,” said Mancuso. “Networking, connecting resources and sharing information enhances our ability to prevent the sale and importation of these dangerous pharmaceuticals around the world and protect consumers from the harm illegal online pharmacies pose.”

As consumers look for more convenient and affordable methods of acquiring medicines, many have turned to the internet. However, doing so comes with the risk of purchasing counterfeit pharmaceuticals, that range from drugs with no active ingredients to those with dangerous impurities.

“Consuming counterfeit or illegally diverted medicines poses a threat to public health and can have serious consequences for individuals and communities globally. PSI’s partnership with the IPR Center reinforces our commitment to continue to use all of our resources, while leveraging our strong relationship with our industry and governmental partners to help stop the illegal flow of counterfeit and unapproved medical products globally,” said Ratcliffe.

If you suspect you have received counterfeit medicine or suspect the illicit trade of pharmaceutical products, contact the tip line at 1-866-347-2423, fill out the online tip form, or contact the closest HSI field office.

For more information on counterfeit medicines or to verify before you buy, visit Safe Pharmacy.

Read more at ICE

Previous articleIntended U.S. Candidate for WCO Secretary General Connects with Customs Leaders in Middle East
Next articleOptions for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals